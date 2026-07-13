Southern California heat wave to intensity with tropical humidity, coastal flood risks

The Brief A severe heat wave paired with thick subtropical moisture will cause temperatures and humidity to climb across Southern California. Midweek temperatures are projected to skyrocket, with downtown Los Angeles forecast to hit 96 degrees and inland valley areas potentially reaching 110 to 112 degrees by Wednesday. Atmospheric instability has triggered a threat of scattered showers and isolated pop-up thunderstorms in the mountain ranges and high desert, persisting through the weekend.



A combination of extreme heat and tropical humidity is forecast to intensify across Southern California this week, bringing triple-digit temperatures, potential mountain thunderstorms, and minor coastal flooding.

What we know:

The National Weather Service said the heat intensify over the next several days, with peak temperatures expected around midweek. Because of the high humidity levels, it will feel noticeably hotter than the actual thermometer readings.

Along the coastline, a massive high tide set to arrive late Monday night is expected to cause localized flooding in low-lying areas. Officials said homes and parking lots located on the south side of the pier in Orange County, face potential flooding. Beachgoers are also warned to watch out for dangerous rip currents and elevated surf heights.

By the numbers:

110°F: The possible peak temperature for the valleys and the Inland Empire on Wednesday.

112°F: The forecast high for Palm Springs by Wednesday, climbing up from 104°F today.

96°F: The projected high temperature for downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, up from 85°F Monday.

98°F: The expected temperature in the high desert, where pop-up storms are also possible.

7 to 7.5 feet: The height of the elevated high tide coming in late tonight.

3 to 5 feet: The size of the wave sets expected along the coast in Ventura, with even bigger surf heights hitting Orange County and San Diego beaches.

What's next:

Muggy conditions are set to linger through the weekend and into early next week.

The threat of sudden thunderstorms will also remain in the forecast for the mountains and high desert through the weekend. Those planning to hike in higher elevations should remain mindful of the weather risks and prepare for pop-up storms.