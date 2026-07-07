Disneyland’s Tiana’s Bayou Adventure: Another guest exits ride, forcing second emergency stop in weeks

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The Brief A child allegedly exited their log vehicle on Disneyland's Tiana's Bayou Adventure on Saturday night, forcing an immediate, temporary closure. A cast member spotted the child on CCTV and triggered an emergency stop before the situation escalated, TMZ reports. This marks the second log-exiting incident at the Anaheim attraction in a month, following a June mishap involving a 13-year-old.



A child allegedly exited a moving vehicle on Disneyland's Tiana’s Bayou Adventure over the weekend, marking the second safety disruption at the newly opened attraction in about a month.

What we know:

The incident happened on Saturday at the Anaheim theme park.

TMZ reports a Disneyland cast member was actively monitoring the water attraction via CCTV when they witnessed a child leave their designated log vehicle.

The employee immediately initiated an emergency ride stop, stopping the logs mid-course. Because of the quick response, park staff were able to halt the ride before the situation could escalate further.

Disneyland officials confirmed the ride was temporarily paused and that cast members followed standard procedures to assist guests safely.

What we don't know:

It's unclear why the child chose to leave the vehicle or if they sustained any injuries during the brief period they were outside the log.

The child's age or the duration of the ride closure is unknown.

The backstory:

On June 21, a similar incident occurred when a 13-year-old guest intentionally climbed out of the same ride, prompting cast members to stop the attraction.

The teenager reportedly slid down the final 50-foot drop and was briefly hospitalized as a precaution.

SUGGESTED: 13-year-old climbs out of Disneyland's Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride, slides down 50-foot drop

Following a state safety inspection by Cal/OSHA the next morning, the ride was cleared and fully reopened to the public.

What's next:

Disneyland has not announced any immediate modifications to the ride after the back-to-back incidents.

The attraction is expected to continue its standard daily operational schedule.