Boyle Heights residents battle fly infestation, foul odors as Lineage warehouse cleanup continues

The Brief Cleanup continues at the fire-damaged Lineage Logistics warehouse as residents say persistent odors and a growing fly infestation remain major concerns. A nearby water main break temporarily left dozens of customers without water, though California Water Service said it appears unrelated to the warehouse fire. Residents say weeks of odors, smoke, rats and now flies have increased frustrations as they call for the cleanup to be completed more quickly.



A growing fly infestation and a nearby water main break are adding to residents' frustrations as crews continue the massive cleanup at the fire-damaged Lineage Logistics warehouse in Boyle Heights.

While California Water Service says the water main break appears unrelated to the warehouse fire, it happened less than a mile from the cleanup site, where the smell of decomposing food continues to linger nearly a month after the blaze.

On Sunday, crews continued loading truck after truck with spoiled food from inside the warehouse, including crab meat, beef, pig feet and other products that had been stored inside the refrigerated facility before the fire.

Heavy equipment worked alongside odor-control systems designed to reduce the overwhelming smell, but many nearby residents said the stench remains difficult to escape.

"I hope they don't have infections or something like that," said Martin Ramirez, who owns a nearby business and pointed to the growing number of flies.

"The smells, flies. Now I'm worried about that."

About a mile away, another problem unfolded Sunday afternoon when a water main broke, sending water erupting through the pavement and flooding an intersection.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 11 captured water shooting from beneath the roadway before repair crews arrived and spent hours excavating the street.

The break temporarily left dozens of customers without water for hours.

California Water Service said the damaged pipe appears unrelated to the Lineage warehouse fire despite its proximity to the cleanup operation on the same street.

"The pressure on my water did fall a little bit. Now it makes sense," nearby resident Bobby said.

He described the break as "just something else to add to this community."

The latest issues come days after a heated community meeting where residents loudly criticized Lineage executives, Mayor Karen Bass and other city leaders, demanding faster cleanup efforts and more accountability.

"I'm not one to get disgusted by a lot, but it had me dry heaving," Bobby said of the odor surrounding the warehouse.

City officials say cleanup crews continue working around the clock to remove an estimated 85 million pounds of spoiled food from the burned warehouse. Hundreds of workers and dozens of trucks are hauling waste from the site daily, but residents say progress isn't happening fast enough.

After weeks of smoke, persistent odors, reports of rats and now swarms of flies, many in the neighborhood say they are ready for one thing.

"Hoping they get finished ASAP," Ramirez said.