SoCal communities brace for rain, wind, flooding

After historic heat wave baked Southern California for over a week with triple-digit temperatures, some relief is in sight.

Tropical Storm Kay is bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.

According to the National Weather Service, light to moderate rain started moving into Orange County Friday afternoon and will continue to move north to Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

"Moisture from Kay will move into the area today (Friday) and linger through Saturday," according to the NWS. "Showers and thunderstorms with periods of heavy rain at times will increase the risk of flooding, especially in the mountains. The heaviest rain is expected to occur late tonight through Saturday evening."

Forecasters said the rain could lead to excessive runoff resulting in "flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations."

Kay had been categorized as a hurricane, but it weakened as it made landfall Thursday night, then began shifting to the northwest over the ocean. But Kay was still packing a punch, promising to bring widespread rain across the region.

The cloud cover from the storm was helping to trap warm air in the region, meaning continued hot weather on Friday, despite some overcast conditions, along with increased humidity. Excessive heat warnings will remain in effect for most of the Southland until 8 p.m. Friday. Then the rain will move in.

"Rainfall amounts should generally range between a quarter to half inch for the coast, a third to two-thirds of an inch for the valleys, and a half to one-and-one-half for the mountains," according to the NWS. "For the Antelope Valley, generally a third to two-thirds of an inch is expected for the storm. Locally higher amounts could develop, especially with any thunderstorms. Heavy downpours are possible across the mountains and desert where terrain will cause orographic effects that could increase rainfall rates."

The storm has already caused higher tides, prompting concerns of localized flooding along the coast. In Long Beach, city officials say they are preparing for high tides and possible high swells by fortifying the berms in the Peninsula. Sandbags are being made available to residents if needed. People can pick them up at the parking lot at 72nd Place.

The NWS warned that Kay will bring steep seas and gusty east winds to coastal waters through Saturday.

