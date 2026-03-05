Huntington Park parents protest possible closure of middle school after charter denial

The Brief Huntington Park parents are angry after Prepa Tec Middle School was denied charter certification due to low test scores and administrative issues. School board officials are considering voluntarily closing the school as they face leadership turmoil, including a resignation and the dismissal of the former head of school. Parents are calling for changes in management instead of closure as the LA County Board of Education prepares for a likely final vote on March 10.



Huntington Park parents are angry. Prepa Tec Middle School, part of the Alta Public School District, is being denied its charter certification by the LA County Board of Education and LAUSD.

The board's 50-plus-page report lists several reasons, particularly pointing out the low test scores in English and math, even as the school is placed in the middle, not the lower tier. The report also cites administrative issues, with reports required for recertification filed late or not at all.

While school board officials tell FOX 11 they are fighting to keep the school open, they called for a special meeting today to "voluntarily" close down the school. Parents denounced the meeting, claiming there wouldn't be enough board members to take such a vote. Indeed, the meeting was canceled when they did not have a quorum. One of five board members resigned Monday.

That's the same day the former head of Prepa Tec was dismissed by the board. He had been on paid leave since last fall. No official reason was given for his dismissal, since it's a personnel matter.

Both parents and administrators agree the school offers opportunities to many students, even for special programs that are usually difficult to find spots in. Children from low-income or homeless families and other disadvantaged backgrounds are a large part of the student population. "Why compare our scores with those from students in neighborhoods like the West Valley or Beverly Hills?" said one parent.

School officials agree but say there just isn't enough time to turn scores around. Closing the school voluntarily would give them time, they say, to at least regroup and find new spots for the 280 students affected, hopefully close to where they are. But they haven't taken a vote and say they are still looking for options.

Parents want a change in the management rather than punishing the students by closing down the school. "Fire the board, keep the school," is their motto. They have reached out to LA County Superintendent Dr. Debra Duardo and the LA County District Attorney, asking for an investigation.

The next and probably final meeting with the LA County Board of Education over Prepa Tec's future is set for March 10.