Pasadena shootout leaves alleged gunman dead, police officer hurt

By
Published  March 2, 2026 8:43pm PST
Pasadena
FOX 11
Police gave an update on a deadly Pasadena shootout.

The Brief

    • A shootout broke out between an alleged gunman and police in Pasadena.
    • The alleged gunman ended up dying in the shootout.
    • The suspected gunman was initially wanted for shooting another person in the shoulder.

PASADENA, Calif. - A shootout in Pasadena ends with an alleged gunman dead and a police officer hurt.

What we know:

The Pasadena Police Department responded to a call of a man shot in the shoulder around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2 at a train station. 

At a different scene, a separate group of officers found the suspected gunman and a foot pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, a shootout occurred near the intersection of North Halstead Street and Electronic Drive. The suspect and the officer were both hit. The suspect died at the scene and the officer was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. 

A Pasadena Police officer was taken to the hospital and under went surgery after a shootout with a suspect Monday night. 

What we don't know:

As of 9 p.m., officials have not given an update on the person shot in the shoulder from the first scene. The police officer who was injured was taken to the hospital for surgery, Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris said. 

Officials have not released the identity of the alleged gunman who ended up dying in the shootout with police.

