Tropical Storm Kay: Officials warn of dangerous conditions near SoCal shoreline

The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for beaches in Southern California as the area continues to get hit by rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay.

The advisory will be in effect through 2 a.m. Sunday and applies to south-facing beaches in Los Angeles, Orange, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Diego counties.

The storm has already caused higher tides, prompting concerns of localized flooding along the coast.

Residents are being asked to stay out of the water or to stay near occupied lifeguard towers. In addition, the NWS asks people to stay off rock jetties due to an increased risk of ocean drowning.

In Long Beach, city officials are warning people to stay away from the shoreline due to high tides and big waves. Crews worked overnight to fortify berms, and sandbags were being made available to residents to help protect their properties from flooding.

Long Beach fire and parks officials were focusing efforts in Alamitos Beach, building up protective berms mainly between Fifth and Ninth places.

The NWS warned that Kay will bring steep seas and gusty east winds to coastal waters through Saturday.

Also due to the storm, beaches from Santa Monica to Redondo Beach are closed due to a sewage discharge.

Gale force winds are expected at Catalina and San Nicolas Islands, with a chance of winds reaching 20 to 30 knots north to Point Conception and the Channel Islands.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said sandbags were being made available to Catalina residents on the east side of South Beach. She noted that the storm "is forecasted to bring wind, high surf and coastal flooding to the island."

According to Hahn, Catalina Express canceled the 5:45 p.m. departure from San Pedro to Avalon, as well as the 7:40 p.m. boat from Avalon to San Pedro and the 9:45 p.m. departure from Avalon to Long Beach.

City News Service contributed to this report.

