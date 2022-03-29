SoCal college employee detained on campus

An investigation is underway after an employee at Chaffey College was taken into custody Monday.

The employee's name and position were not released by the school.

In a tweet, Chaffey College officials said there was no threat to the campus community. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

The college also confirmed the employee's detainment came after someone on YouTube made comments about the employee during a live broadcast.

In another tweet, officials at Chaffey College said they "cannot make comments pertaining to any employees as it is a personnel matter."

No other details have been released at this time.

Chaffey College is a public community college in Rancho Cucamonga serving students in Chino, Chino Hills, Fontana, Montclair, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga and Upland.

