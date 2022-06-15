'So You Think You Can Dance' hits milestone 300th episode

The popular dance competition show, "So You Think You Can Dance," which airs on FOX, hit a milestone Wednesday, airing its 300th episode.

The "So You Think You Can Dance" episode reveals the top 12 dancers, and also marks actress, Leah Remini’s first time on the judges panel. Remini said she is thrilled to be part of the panel.

"I've been taking dance classes since 2017 and I just love the art form. I love the expression of it. I just think it's a constructive show and I think people walk away from the show watching it smiling," said Remini.

Remini joins dancers Jojo Siwa, and Stephen "Twitch" Boss on the panel.

"It truly is an honor. It is amazing. These dancers are beyond talented and to get to witness this history is just amazing," said Jojo Siwa.

"Being a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance' is like being at home. I was a contestant on the show way back when and the full circle action that this show has had on my life is amazing," said Stephen "Twitch" Boss.

The show's host is Cat Deeley.

"Probably about five months ago, they [production] called up and said would you be up for it [another season of 'So You Think You Can Dance' and I'm like hell yeah tell me where to be. I'll bring a sparkly frock and a pair of heels and I'm yours so here I am, 300th episode can you believe it?" said Deeley.

Deeley said the top 12 dancers are talented and multifaceted in their skills.

"I love that they are so diverse and so different and there's lots of different people represented," said Deeley.

"So You Think You Can Dance," airs at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays on Fox.

