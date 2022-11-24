Snow Valley opens to skiers, snowboarders ahead of Thanksgiving

For many Southern California skiers, snowboarders and sledders, Thanksgiving means hitting the slopes at Snow Valley Mountain Resort.

On Wednesday, the ski resort celebrated its 85th Opening Day, making it SoCal's longest continuously operating ski area.

"Thanks to recent natural snow plus snowmaking, we have terrain available for beginner to intermediate skiers and snowboarders," said Kevin Somes, Snow Valley Vice President and General Manager. "Snow Play is also open. More terrain will open as we continue making snow."

Snow Valley will be at midweek rates and hours through Friday and weekend rates and hours on Saturday and Sunday. All services including rentals, lessons, retail and food & beverage are available. More details can be found online here.

The Edge Terrain Park is open as well as the Snow Valley Express plus lifts 6, 13 and 14. Snow Play (sledding) is open, but is not available for lift service.