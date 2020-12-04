Expand / Collapse search
Smoke Advisory issued amid Bond, Airport fires

By City News Service
Published 
Orange County
City News Service

Bond Fire update: 6,400 acres burned, 10 percent contained

FOX 11's Koco McAboy has the latest on the Bond Fire in Orange County. The fire forced thousands to evacuate.

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (CNS) - A smoke advisory issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District will be in effect Friday morning due to wildfires burning in Orange and Riverside counties, with regulators saying air quality is being affected throughout northern and central Orange County and the Long Beach area.

THE LATEST:

The AQMD's advisory, in effect through Friday morning, warned that unhealthy Air Quality Index (AQI) levels were being recorded throughout northern Orange County and the Long Beach area due to the Airport Fire, burning near the Corona Municipal Airport, and that the Bond Fire in Orange County was affecting air quality levels throughout central Orange County in cities such as Newport Beach, Irvine and Lake Forest, with AQI levels reaching the very unhealthy category in places.

The AQMD has issued a residential no-burn day alert Friday that prohibits the burning of wood and manufactured fire logs in fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device for those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

