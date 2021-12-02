Smash-and-grab robberies: 14 arrested in 11 incidents, all released on CA's zero-bail

A series of smash-and-grab robberies in Los Angeles has resulted in the arrest of 14 people.

LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore and Mayor Eric Garcetti held a press conference Thursday evening to announce the arrests.

According to Moore, between November 18 and November 28, there were 11 smash-and-grab robberies reported throughout the city.

Of those 11 incidents, 14 people have so far been arrested. However, all 14 suspects have since been released and are back out on the streets due to California’s zero-bail policy, Moore stated.

"All the suspects taken into custody are out of custody, either as a result of one juvenile, or the others as a result of bailing out or zero-bail criteria," Chief Moore stated.

Of the 11 incidents, six occurred in the western portion of the city. Four occurred in the San Fernando Valley and one occurred in the South Bureau.

According to Moore, $338,000 worth of property was stolen during those 11 incidents and more than $40,000 worth of property damage was caused.

Suspects, working in large groups, often target high-end retail stores, stealing expensive clothes, jewelry, handbags and other items.

Chief Moore said the stolen items are often found with their original tags. He said the items are taken to swap meets or sold to vendors who are willing to buy them at a discounted rate and sell it back in a grey-market scenario.

He is urging the public to stay vigilant and avoid buying items in the black- market.



