Small plane crashes into building at Long Beach Airport

A small plane crashed nose first into what appeared to be a hangar at Long Beach Airport Monday afternoon, leaving the pilot with just minor injuries.

The crash was first reported just after 2:15 p.m. on a building in the 2900 block of E. Spring Street, near the 405 Freeway.

According to reports, the pilot was the only person on board the plane, and suffered just minor injuries. Fuel was reportedly leaking from the Cessna as well.

Images from SkyFOX showed the aircraft with its nose buried in the building, with firefighters on top of the hangar.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the crash happened during the plane's landing or takeoff.