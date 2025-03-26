Slain Cal Fire captain's wife to be arraigned after arrest in Mexico

The Brief Yolanda Marodi, an ex-convict, was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing her wife, Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi. Rebecca Marodi was fatally stabbed on Feb. 17, shortly after expressing her intention to leave the marriage. Yolanda Marodi served prison time for the 2000 stabbing of her first spouse.



The wife of slain Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi is set to appear in court Tuesday after she was arrested in Mexico on suspicion of her murder.

What we know:

Yolanda Marodi, 53, was arrested in Mexico over the weekend for the fatal stabbing of her wife, Rebecca Marodi, at their home in Ramona, near San Diego.

Deputies found Rebecca, 49, with stab wounds to her neck, chest, and abdomen on February 17. She died at the scene.

Yolanda allegedly fled to Mexico the same day, where she was taken into custody Saturday. She is being held without bail, with arraignment scheduled for Wednesday.

The backstory:

Rebecca had served with the Riverside County Fire Department for over 30 years. She began as a volunteer in 1993 and rose to the rank of captain in 2022.

Yolanda is accused of stabbing Rebecca following an apparent argument after Rebecca allegedly intended she wanted to end their marriage. Surveillance footage captured Rebecca running away from the home, pleading for her life, while Yolanda ran after her with a knife.

According to authorities, Yolanda has a criminal history, having served prison time for the 2000 stabbing death of her first spouse, James Olejniczak, in San Bernardino County. She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in that case.

What's next:

Yolanda Marodi will face arraignment on Wednesday, as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Rebecca Marodi's death continues.