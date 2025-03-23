Wife of slain Cal Fire captain Rebecca Marodi arrested in Mexico

The Brief Yolanda Marodi was arrested in Mexico after five weeks on the run. She is suspected of murdering her wife, Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi, on Feb. 17. Yolanda was convicted and spent years in prison for the murder of her previous spouse in 2000.



The wife of slain Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi was taken into custody in Mexico on suspicion of her murder.

What we know:

Yolanda Olejniczak Marodi was apprehended in Mexico on March 22 and handed over to U.S. Marshals after more than a month since the death of her spouse, Rebecca Marodi, at the couple's home in Ramona, California.

Rebecca, 49, was found stabbed to death at the couple's home on Feb. 17. According to investigators, Yolanda crossed the border into Mexico that same day, and on Feb. 18 she allegedly texted a friend, admitting to the altercation.

Yolanda Olejniczak Marodi’s mugshot. / Photo courtesy Secretaria de Seguridad Ciudadana de Baja California

The backstory:

Yolanda is accused of stabbing Rebecca following an apparent argument after Rebecca allegedly intended she wanted to end their marriage. Surveillance footage captured Rebecca running away from the home, pleading for her life, while Yolanda ran after her with a knife.

According to authorities, Yolanda has a criminal history, having served prison time for the 2000 stabbing death of her first spouse, James Olejniczak, in San Bernardino County. She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in that case.

What's next:

Yolanda Marodi is being processed by San Diego County authorities and will be booked on suspicion of murder.

The investigation into Rebecca Marodi's homicide is ongoing, with further details expected as the case progresses.