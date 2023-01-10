SkyFOX VIDEO: California storm triggers landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters

The latest in a parade of powerful winter storms in California is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides.

Sinkholes swallowed cars and raging torrents swamped towns and swept away a small boy Tuesday as California was wracked by more wild winter while the next system in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon.

Millions of people were still under flood warnings, and more than 200,000 homes and businesses were without power because of heavy rains, hail and landslides. Thousands have been ordered to evacuate their homes.

The storm that began Monday dumped more than a foot of rain at higher elevations in central and Southern California and buried Sierra Nevada ski resorts in more than 5 feet of snow.

Rockfalls and mudslides shut down roads, and gushing runoff turned sections of freeways into waterways. Swollen rivers swamped homes and triggered evacuation orders.

SkyFOX's Stu Mundel surveyed the aftermath of the storm around Southern California on Tuesday.

Some of the damage included a massive sinkhole in Chatsworth that swallowed two vehicles, major flooding to cars and homes in Studio City, and mudslides along Mulholland Drive in addition to downed trees and powerlines.

More rain was forecast to arrive on Wednesday in Northern California, and then a longer storm system was predicted to last from Friday until Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

