Search for missing 5-year-old boy resumes in San Luis Obispo County

article

Authorities in San Luis Obispo County have resumed the search for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters Monday during the recent atmospheric river storm that punished much of California.

Kyle Doan was last seen Monday. That morning his mom was driving a truck when it got stuck in floodwaters near Paso Robles, about 30 miles north of San Luis Obispo, according to Tony Cipolla of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. Bystanders were able to help pull the boy's mother out of the truck, but Kyle was swept out of the truck and downstream. There was no evacuation order at the time the truck got stuck.

Rescue crews suspended their search for Kyle Monday after several hours, due to continued rains and rising water levels. Crews were only able to recover one of Kyle's shoes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5-year-old swept away in California floodwaters

With a break in the rain Tuesday, crews resumed their search with additional resources like the department's Underwater Search and Rescue Team and air crews.

Kyle is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 52 pounds, and has short dirty blond hair and hazel eyes according to the Sheriff's Office. He was last seen wearing a blue puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans and gray Nike tennis shoes.

Despite the break in the rain, Cipolla urged against people trying to search on their own because conditions are still dangerous.