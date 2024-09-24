Ski patrol's rescue equipment destroyed in fire

Crews at Mountain High Resort are cleaning up damage caused by the 54,000-acre Bridge Fire.

According to a spokesperson from Mountain High, two ski patrol facilities and all the equipment inside were destroyed.

Before-after photos show one of the buildings they called "Rex." Now, the building is a pile of charred rubble.

"It’s a building that’s been there quite a while, a lot of history, a lot of memories, especially for our current crew," said John McColly from Mountain High. "[We’re] so sorry to see that go."

As the wildfire surged closer to the resort, workers used snow cannons to try and slow the spread. The blaze eventually exploded down the hill.

"We did lose a couple of buildings on top of the hill, as you mentioned the patrol shack, but really no things the general public is going to notice are gone," said McColly.

In addition to the ski-patrol huts, some chairlift seats were destroyed by the flames. However, crews say the main section of the resort is okay.

"[The fire] came very close," said McColly. "A big thanks to our employees for their quick thinking and all the first responders. They really did save the resort."

In nearby Wrightwood, crews were working to restore power on Tuesday. Thirteen homes in Wrightwood were destroyed in addition to about 20 in the Mount Baldy area.

"It’s devastating for a lot of people that lost their homes," said Dale Reid, a Wrightwood resident. "A lot of people were not so lucky. It’s obviously in the back of [everyone’s] mind."

A close call for Mountain High Resort, but they still plan to open on time for Opening Day in November. A GoFundMe has since been launched to help the ski patrol crew. Those looking to help can click here.