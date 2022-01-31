Six injured in Pacoima crash Sunday night, one rescued with hydraulic tools

Six people were injured tonight in a two-car collision in the Pacoima area of Los Angeles County Sunday night. The crash was reported at 10:29 p.m. at 13035 Van Nuys Blvd., near Bradley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to free one of the victims from the wreckage, according to Stewart.

Four of the patients were men about 20 years old. The fifth was a man about 30 years old. Two of the patients were taken to a hospital in critical condition by paramedics, while three were to be treated for minor injuries. The sixth person involved in the crash appeared to have left the scene without receiving medical attention.

The cause of the crash was under investigation is under investigation.

