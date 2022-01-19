Driver in custody following police chase near Pacoima

A woman is in custody after leading police on a chase through parts of the San Fernando Valley Wednesday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the chase as the driver speed through parts of Arleta and Pacomia.

The vehicle is believed to be stolen. The driver surrendered to police and was taken into custody near the intersection of San Fernando Rd. and Montague St. in Pacomia.

