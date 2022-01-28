Multiple injured after Metro bus collides with vehicle near South LA

Multiple people were injured in a fiery crash between a transit bus and vehicle.

The collision happened on S. Normandie Ave. near W. 83rd St. around 8:25 p.m. Friday.

According to LAFD, there is a total of five patients, four from the vehicle and the bus operator. According to the bus driver, there were six people on the bus, but all left the scene after evacuating.

Two people from the vehicle are in critical condition, two children were also in the vehicle but sustained minor injuries. All have been transported to local hospitals.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.