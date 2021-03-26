Six Flags Magic Mountain reopening soon with rides

No joke, on Thursday, April 1, the 260 acres of fun is back in the so-called "Thrill Capital of the World!"

Six Flags Magic Mountain is reopening in Valencia with its more than 100 hundred rides, 19 of which are rollercoasters, including Revolution, the first looping coaster on the planet and West Coast Racers that opened up just before the pandemic shut it down.

"The best part of it is, it’s themed like a West Coast Customs car and you get to race around twice and see who wins!" exclaimed Six Flags Magic Mountain Spokesman Jerry Certonio. "It’s a great experience."

It’s aimed to be a fun and safe experience with mask requirements, Plexiglas and social-distancing markers and constant sanitation.

"Do the Six," as they now say at Six Flags, which basically means have fun safely. It starts at the entrance with an advanced technology temperature screening tunnel that’s contactless and streamlines the process. Guests will then go through a live, not-recorded, security screening that’s more high-tech than metal detectors. They can leave everything in their pockets because the machines pinpoint concerning objects.

"If I walked in with my keys right now, that wouldn’t show up as a potential object," explained Six Flags Magic Mountain Public Safety Manager Justin Miyahira. "But if we walked in with this microphone, for example, it might show as a potential weapon. At that point, you’ll go to secondary screening with some of our security team members and they’ll ensure that it’s not a weapon."

Then, it’s all about having a good time again, at the first amusement park in the region to reopen its rides.

"All of the theme parks are going to be opening soon," says Certonio. "We’re looking forward to being amongst them and bringing back the thrills to Southern California."

Six Flags opens to members and pass holders on April 1 and 2. The park opens to the general public on April 3. You must reserve tickets online in advance. Capacity is currently limited to 15%.

