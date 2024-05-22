Six Flags Hurricane Harbor kicks off summer this Memorial Day

Get your swimsuits on and don't forget the sunscreen!

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is kicking off summer this Memorial Day weekend Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27, and daily beginning June 1.

"Hurricane Harbor continues to be the perfect summer spot for thrill-seekers and water-lovers alike with attractions for all ages," Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Park President, Jeff Harris said. "Guests of all ages can keep cool all summer long with unlimited fun for the entire family including a wide variety of water adventures, relaxing cabanas and seating areas, and so much more. We’re excited for the thrilling summer season ahead."

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor offers a variety of attractions for thrill-seekers of all ages.

For adrenaline junkies, the Bonzai Pipelines may be for you. This one features a unique launching capsule system where the floor drops out beneath riders, sending them free-falling 40 mph down the 75-foot tall slide.

If you're looking for a fun family adventure, check out the Lost Temple Rapids. This one provides a "mild yet exhilarating adventure" as you float around The River Cruise lazy river.

For the younger kiddos, you'll want to make your way to Splash Island, where you'll find smaller-scale water slides, rain curtains, splashing effects. It's close to Castaway Cove, which features secluded tide pools and splash areas designed for kids under 54 inches.

No trip to the water park is complete without food and beverages, of course, and Six Flags has you covered. You'll be able to indulge in everything from chicken sandwiches and pizza to specialty drinks and cocktails.

For more information and to plan your next trip, visit sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla.