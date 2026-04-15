4 family members arrested in major Sinaloa Cartel-linked drug bust in LA

The Brief Four members of a family were arrested Tuesday on a federal indictment for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, and illegal "ghost guns." The group, based in Lancaster and Hesperia, reportedly sourced their narcotics from the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, smuggling the supply across the border via trailers. Federal authorities are currently searching for a fifth suspect, José Ángel López Paniagua, who is accused of brokering the drug transactions between the cartel and the family.



A family-led criminal enterprise with direct ties to the Sinaloa Cartel has been dismantled following a series of federal arrests in Los Angeles County, according to the Department of Justice.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors have charged five men—four of whom were arrested Tuesday—with operating a sophisticated trafficking ring between February 2024 and December 2025.

The defendants include Lancaster residents José Luis Salazar-Cruz, 44; Alfonso Salazar, 46; and José Manuel Salazar, 22; along with Jorge Humberto Salazar, 43, of Hesperia.

According to the indictment, Salazar-Cruz coordinated the sales while his relatives negotiated with suppliers and met customers for cash exchanges.

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In addition to narcotics, the group allegedly sold dangerous firearms, including a "street-sweeper" destructive device and an AR-style "ghost gun" lacking a serial number.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy DOJ

Federal prosecutors allege that this operation was a significant pipeline for cartel-sourced narcotics into the Antelope Valley.

What we don't know:

The current location of José Ángel López Paniagua, the fifth defendant named in the indictment, is unknown.

Authorities believe Paniagua was the critical link to the Sinaloa Cartel, allegedly obtaining drugs from cartel members in Tijuana and Mexicali before providing them to the Salazar family.

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It is also unclear if other family members or associates are being monitored as part of the ongoing "Operation Take Back America" initiative.

Timeline:

February 2024: The trafficking conspiracy begins, focusing on methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution.

December 2024 – July 2025: The defendants allegedly expand into illegal firearm sales, including a Glock .45-caliber pistol and unregistered rifles.

May 2025: Salazar-Cruz reportedly admits to a buyer that the drug supply is smuggled across the border from Salazar-Cruz reportedly admits to a buyer that the drug supply is smuggled across the border from Mexico via trailer.

December 2025: The final drug transactions documented in the current indictment take place.

April 14, 2026: Law enforcement arrests four primary family members.

What's next:

The four arrested defendants are expected to face arraignment in Los Angeles federal court this week. If convicted of all charges, the defendants would face a sentence of between 10 years and life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, a multi-agency search continues for José Ángel López Paniagua.

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The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the DEA are continuing to investigate the extent of the group's "ghost gun" manufacturing and distribution network.