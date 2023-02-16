Shooting reported near University of Redlands, no threat to campus police say
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Redlands police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday near the University of Redlands.
Police say two people were shot in a neighborhood off campus; the shooting is not associated with the campus.
According to the university, shots were fired one block north of Ted Runner Stadium and Edwards Street.
Officials say the scene is stable and an all clear was given. There is no active shooter or armed person on campus.
This is a developing story, check back for updates