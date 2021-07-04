Shooting prompts closure of 91 freeway off-ramp in Riverside

A report of a shooting on the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway prompted the closure of the Central Avenue off-ramp.

The shooting was reported just after 2:50 p.m., Sunday according to the Riverside Police Department.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

This shooting in Riverside comes just a day after a car-to-car shooting on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights left a father dead, and his two sons injured.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating both incidents.

