Shooting on 60 freeway causes multi-vehicle crash, three injured

A gunman remains at large after a car-to-car shooting on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Hacienda Heights, which caused a multi-vehicle crash injuring three people.

The shooting was reported at 12:28 p.m. Saturday and caused a collision at the 60 Freeway and Seventh Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

All eastbound lanes were shut down at Seventh as a result, and a subsequent police investigation closed the transition road from both sides of the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway to the eastbound 60.

Traffic is backed up for miles.

All three people hurt in the crash were transported to a hospital, their conditions are not known.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray Toyota Corolla or Camry, Kravig said. No suspect description was available.

