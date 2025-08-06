Dodger fans wait in line for hours to receive Shohei Ohtani's replica World Series ring

There’s nothing quite like Sho-Time at Dodger Stadium!

On Wednesday, that excitement was taken up a notch.

What we know:

Fans who attended Wednesday afternoon’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals were in for a treat.

The Los Angeles Dodgers gave away replica Shohei Ohtani World Series rings to fans in attendance.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed thousands of excited fans lined up outside the gates of Dodger Stadium thrilled by the giveaway.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

More exciting stadium giveaways ahead

What's next:

The Dodgers continue to hold a first-place lead in the National League West.

Also, the excitement continues at the Chavez Ravine. Friday, Aug. 8 marks Kobe Bryant Bobblehead night in honor of the Lakers legend.

See a list of the team’s promotional schedule below.

Aug. 16 - Blake Treinen bobblehead

Aug. 25 - Mookie Betts World Series ring

Aug. 27 - Shohei Ohtani 50/50 bobblehead (part two)

Aug. 31 - Kiké Hernández bobblehead

Sept. 10 - Shohei Ohtani (pitching) bobblehead

Sept. 15 - Freddie Freeman World Series ring

Sept. 18 - Tyler Glasnow bobblehead

Sept. 19 - Joe Davis bobblehead

Sept. 20 - Clayton Kershaw 3,000 strikeout bobblehead