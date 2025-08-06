Dodger fans wait in line for hours to receive Shohei Ohtani's replica World Series ring
LOS ANGELES - There’s nothing quite like Sho-Time at Dodger Stadium!
On Wednesday, that excitement was taken up a notch.
What we know:
Fans who attended Wednesday afternoon’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals were in for a treat.
The Los Angeles Dodgers gave away replica Shohei Ohtani World Series rings to fans in attendance.
Aerial images from SkyFOX showed thousands of excited fans lined up outside the gates of Dodger Stadium thrilled by the giveaway.
More exciting stadium giveaways ahead
What's next:
The Dodgers continue to hold a first-place lead in the National League West.
Also, the excitement continues at the Chavez Ravine. Friday, Aug. 8 marks Kobe Bryant Bobblehead night in honor of the Lakers legend.
See a list of the team’s promotional schedule below.
- Aug. 16 - Blake Treinen bobblehead
- Aug. 25 - Mookie Betts World Series ring
- Aug. 27 - Shohei Ohtani 50/50 bobblehead (part two)
- Aug. 31 - Kiké Hernández bobblehead
- Sept. 10 - Shohei Ohtani (pitching) bobblehead
- Sept. 15 - Freddie Freeman World Series ring
- Sept. 18 - Tyler Glasnow bobblehead
- Sept. 19 - Joe Davis bobblehead
- Sept. 20 - Clayton Kershaw 3,000 strikeout bobblehead
The Source: This story used information from the Los Angeles Dodgers and previous FOX 11 reports.