Dodger fans wait in line for hours to receive Shohei Ohtani's replica World Series ring

By
Published  August 6, 2025 12:41pm PDT
Shohei Ohtani
FOX 11
Hours ahead of game time, fans lined up to secure a replica Shohei Ohtani World Series ring.

LOS ANGELES - There’s nothing quite like Sho-Time at Dodger Stadium!

 On Wednesday, that excitement was taken up a notch. 

What we know:

Fans who attended Wednesday afternoon’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals were in for a treat. 

The Los Angeles Dodgers gave away replica Shohei Ohtani World Series rings to fans in attendance. 

SUGGESTED: Ohtani gets standing ovation before taking mound

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed thousands of excited fans lined up outside the gates of Dodger Stadium thrilled by the giveaway. 

More exciting stadium giveaways ahead

What's next:

The Dodgers continue to hold a first-place lead in the National League West. 

Also, the excitement continues at the Chavez Ravine. Friday, Aug. 8 marks Kobe Bryant Bobblehead night in honor of the Lakers legend. 

RELATED COVERAGE: Shohei Ohtani, Kobe Bryant bobblehead highlight Dodgers promotional schedule for second half

See a list of the team’s promotional schedule below. 

  • Aug. 16 - Blake Treinen bobblehead
  • Aug. 25 - Mookie Betts World Series ring
  • Aug. 27 - Shohei Ohtani 50/50 bobblehead (part two)
  • Aug. 31 - Kiké Hernández bobblehead
  • Sept. 10 - Shohei Ohtani (pitching) bobblehead
  • Sept. 15 - Freddie Freeman World Series ring
  • Sept. 18 - Tyler Glasnow bobblehead
  • Sept. 19 - Joe Davis bobblehead
  • Sept. 20 - Clayton Kershaw 3,000 strikeout bobblehead

The Source: This story used information from the Los Angeles Dodgers and previous FOX 11 reports.

