Shohei Ohtani bobblehead night Part 2: Gold figurines pop up for sale online for thousands

The parking lots outside Dodger Stadium were packed all day Wednesday, as fans lined up early for their shot at getting the newest Shohei Ohtani bobblehead.

The Dodgers hosted the second of two Shohei Ohtani bobblehead nights Wednesday before their game against the Baltimore Orioles. SkyFOX captured pictures of thousands of fans lining up outside the gates to ensure that they got theirs. Some reported that fans started lining up as early as 11 a.m. Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Back in May, the Dodgers hosted the first Shohei Ohtani bobblehead night, which caused massive traffic jams and lines in and around the stadium. Wednesday night may have been worse.

The Dodgers shared the design back in June, showing Ohtani holding his beloved dog, Decoy.

Just like in May, when the Dodgers handed out limited edition versions of the first bobblehead, featuring Ohtani in the gray away jerseys, the organization distributed limited all-gold versions of Wednesday night's figurine.

During May's giveaway, 1,700 of the 40,000 bobbleheads distributed featured the gray jerseys. While another 40,000 bobbleheads were given out Wednesday night, it wasn't immediately clear how many of the gold ones were distributed.

FOX 11 spoke to two people who'd received the gold figurines, who said it felt "amazing" to receive the limited edition collectible. When asked if he planned to sell it, the man said he wouldn't.

Though the same can't be said for many other people in attendance Wednesday night. Well before first pitch, several listings had already popped up on sites like eBay, for both the regular and limited versions of the bobblehead. Asking prices for the regular figurine were in the hundreds, while one listing for a gold bobblehead was asking for as much as $70,000.