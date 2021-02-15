Shocking video shows suspects attacking, robbing victim near Fairfax District

Shocking video shows two suspects attacking and robbing a victim near the Fairfax District in broad daylight.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects approached the victim in the 700 block of North Vista Street. The suspects ran from the scene with the victim's Rolex watch.

LAPD is warning the public that officers are seeing an increase in armed robberies along the Melrose corridor and many of the cases happening in daytime hours. Since January 30, the Wilshire area of LA has seen seven robberies involving Rolex watches, which the victim was seen in the video wearning.

Anyone with information on the recent string of robberies is asked to call 213-922-8217.

