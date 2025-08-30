Murdered Lancaster mother remembered by friends as her husband awaits extradition

The Brief Sheylla Gutierrez Cabrera was remembered by her friends on Saturday. The 33-year-old's remains were found in the Angeles National Forest on Aug. 16. Authorities are in the process of extraditing her husband back to the U.S. He has been identified as the primary suspect in her killing.



Friends of Sheylla Gutierrez Cabrera marched to Lancaster City Hall Saturday as authorities were in the process of extraditing her husband back to the U.S. from Peru to face murder charges.

What they're saying:

Sheylla Cabrera was remembered by her friends, who continue to seek justice for her. She was 33.

"Just kind of bring awareness to domestic violence, bring more awareness to her case as well," said friend Elizabeth Rousseau.

It's been several weeks since Guttierez Cabrera first went missing and her husband, Jossimar Cabrera, was seen on video carrying Sheylla's body wrapped in window curtains, according to authorities.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Chilling video leads to gruesome discovery of Lancaster mom's body; officials say husband fled to Peru

Her estranged husband is also accused of throwing her remains in the Angeles National Forest before fleeing to Peru.

"I know this case and trial and everything it's probably going to take a long time. But I think we just need to bring him back here to face justice as soon as possible," Rousseau added.

For now, they're remembering the mother of three, as they come to terms with the hole the loss has left in their lives.

"The day that she went missing I was shopping for a dress for my quinceañera, so after hearing that it was like 'I'm not going to have her there as moral support,'" recalled Natalia Ramos, who says she considered Sheylla a second mom.

Sheylla's friends previously stated she asked her husband for a divorce before she was killed.

PREVIOUS: Sheylla Cabrera: Friends of Lancaster mother said she asked for divorce before being killed

The backstory:

Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo, 36, surrendered in Peru and was charged with murder. Investigators say she died from multiple stab wounds.

RELATED COVERAGE: Sheylla Cabrera case: Lancaster man charged with wife's murder surrenders in Peru

Her body was found in the Angeles National Forest on Aug. 16, just days after she was reported missing. Surveillance video showed her husband dragging a large wrapped object from their apartment complex in Lancaster.

Based on the footage and other information obtained in the early stages of the investigation, officials notified the department's Homicide Bureau since they suspected foul play.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missing Lancaster woman's body found in Angeles National Forest; husband allegedly fled to Peru

The Montrose Mountain Search and Rescue Team contacted investigators, stating they had found an object similar to the one seen in the surveillance video. It was found over the side of an embankment in the Angeles National Forest and determined to contain Sheylla Cabrera's body.

After the discovery, investigators learned Jossimar had fled the U.S. with the couple's three young sons and possibly traveled to Peru.

He was charged with murder last week and has since surrendered to authorities.

The three boys who were reported missing were found safe in Peru and taken into protective custody.