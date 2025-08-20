Sheylla Cabrera: Friends of Lancaster mother said she asked for divorce before being killed

The Brief Homicide investigators believe Jossimar Cabrera killed his wife, then disposed her body in the Angeles National Forest. Investigators say he fled to Peru with their three young children. The kids have been safely found, but Cabrera remains on the loose. Friends of Sheylla say she was in an abusive relationship and had asked for a divorce.



Days after being found dead in the Angeles National Forest, allegedly killed by her husband, friends of Sheylla Cabrera are speaking out, saying the mother of three was in an abusive relationship.

The backstory:

33-year-old Sheylla Cabrera was reported missing on Aug. 12. Her body was found in the Angeles National Forest by rescuers on Saturday, Aug. 16.

During the investigation, detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lancaster Station said they uncovered surveillance video showing her husband, Jossimar Cabrera, dragging a "large object" wrapped in some type of fabric from their apartment unit. Investigators say he disposed of her body in the forest.

Cabrera has been named as a person of interest in the case, and investigators said he fled to Peru with the couple's three young children. The children have since been found and were taken into protective custody, but Cabrera remains on the loose. Investigators told FOX 11 that they know where he's located and plan to present evidence to the DA's Office on Thursday, urging murder charges be filed against him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

What they're saying:

Loved ones held a vigil for Sheylla Wednesday night at Lancaster City Hall. A makeshift memorial is also growing outside their Lancaster home.

Sheylla's friends told FOX 11 that she was in an abusive relationship and apparently asked her husband for a divorce. Her friends said that's when he snapped.

"We didn't know until Sunday she was dead. We hurt a lot," said her friend Paula.

"This is really hard for me because we tried to get her out," another friend said during the vigil.

What we don't know:

Her official cause of death remains under investigation by the county medical examiner's office.