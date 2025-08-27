Sheylla Cabrera case: Lancaster man charged with wife's murder surrenders in Peru

The Brief A man charged with murdering his wife in Lancaster has surrendered to authorities in Peru. The suspect, identified as Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo, allegedly fled the country after his wife's body was found. It is currently unknown when he will be returned to Los Angeles to face the charges.



A man suspected of killing his wife in Lancaster is in custody in Peru after surrendering to authorities.

What we know:

The suspect, Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo, 36, was charged with murder last week in connection with the death of Sheylla Cabrera, 33.

Her body was found in the Angeles National Forest on Aug. 12, the same day she was reported missing, after video surveillance showed her husband dragging a large wrapped object from their apartment complex in Lancaster.

Based on the footage and other information obtained in the early stages of the investigation, officials notified the department's Homicide Bureau since they suspected foul play.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missing Lancaster woman's body found in Angeles National Forest; husband allegedly fled to Peru

On the same day, the Montrose Mountain Search and Rescue Team contacted investigators, stating they had found an object similar to the one seen in the surveillance video.

It was found over the side of an embankment in the Angeles National Forest and determined to contain Sheylla Cabrera's body.

After the discovery, investigators learned Jossimar had fled the U.S. with the couple's three young sons and possibly traveled to Peru.

He was charged with murder last week and has since surrendered to authorities.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sheylla Cabrera case: Lancaster man charged with murder of wife

The three boys who were reported missing were found safe in Peru and taken into protective custody.

Dig deeper:

Sheylla's friends told FOX 11 that she was in an abusive relationship and apparently asked her husband for a divorce. Her friends said that's when he snapped.

What we don't know:

Her official cause of death is still under investigation by the county medical examiner's office.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sheylla Cabrera: Friends of Lancaster mother said she asked for divorce before being killed

It's unclear when Jossimar Cabrera will return to the U.S.