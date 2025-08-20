Chilling video leads to discovery of Lancaster mom's body

A mother of three was found dead in the Angeles National Forest days after she was reported missing in Lancaster.

Investigators later learned her husband, listed as a person of interest in the case, fled to Peru with the couple's three children.

What we know:

Sheylla Gutierrez Cabrera was last seen alive on Sunday, Aug. 9. Three days later, a loved one reported her missing to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

During the investigation, LASD homicide detectives obtained a haunting video that told them something terrible had happened.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missing Lancaster woman's body found in Angeles National Forest; husband allegedly fled to Peru

The video shows her husband, Jossimar Cabrera, dragging a heavy object wrapped in curtains. Investigators said the same object was found thrown over the side of an embankment in the Angeles National Forest on the morning of Aug. 16, which was later confirmed to be Sheylla Cabrera's body.

Detectives later learned Jossimar Cabrera and his three children had left the county. Video shows him being briefly detained at the airport in Lima, Peru. However, he was later released because authorities hadn't released an arrest warrant at that point.

Authorities said the three children were found safe and are with Sheylla's mother. Her family hopes to bring her body back to Peru for a memorial service.

In Lancaster, her friends continue to mourn her loss and are asking for justice for her killing.

What's next:

LA County homicide detectives are working with the District Attorney's office to get charges filed against Jossimar Cabrera and an extradition warrant.

Investigators will present their case to the DA's office on Thursday.