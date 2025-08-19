Missing Lancaster woman's body found in Angeles National Forest; husband allegedly fled to Peru

article

Los Angeles County investigators are seeking justice after a 33-year-old woman's body was found in the Angeles National Forest.

Her husband is considered a person of interest in the case and authorities believe he fled to Peru.

Timeline:

Tuesday, Aug.12: Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators at the Lancaster Station completed a missing persons report for 33-year-old Sheylla Cabrera.

Wednesday, Aug. 13: Investigators discovered surveillance footage of her husband, Jossimar Cabrera, dragging a "large object in a large piece of material" from an apartment complex in the 500 block of Lancaster Boulevard. The couple lived in the apartment with their three children.

Based on the footage and other information obtained in the early stages of the investigation, officials notified the department's Homicide Bureau since they suspected foul play.

LASD homicide investigators responded to the scene and the three children were then also considered missing.

Investigators extended their search to the Angeles National Forest, while working with the Mexican General Consulate and Peruvian General Consulate to find Jossimar Cabrera, who is considered a person of interest in the case. Authorities were then informed that he had already left the country.

Saturday, Aug. 16: The couple's three children were found safe in Peru and taken into protective custody.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the Montrose Mountain Search and Rescue Team reported they had spotted an object with a material similar to the object on the side of an embankment in the Angeles National Forest.

A short time after LASD investigators arrived at the scene, they confirmed the object contained Sheylla Cabrera's body.

Sheylla Cabrera

What's next:

Sheylla's official cause of death will be determined by the LA County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials said the case will be presented to the LA County DA's Office. They hope not only will they get the necessary documents to secure Jossimar Cabrera's return to the U.S., but they also hope they'll consider filing murder charges against him.