Maserati driver sought in fatal Sherman Oaks hit-and-run

The Brief An elderly man and his dog were killed Tuesday night after being struck by a Maserati in a hit-and-run crash in Sherman Oaks. The Maserati was later found abandoned nearby with significant damage. LAPD investigators are searching for the driver who failed to stop or render aid after striking the pair at Woodman Avenue and Moorpark Street.



A tragic hit-and-run in Sherman Oaks has claimed the lives of an 80-year-old man and his dog.

Authorities are currently searching for the driver of a Maserati who abandoned the vehicle shortly after the fatal collision late Tuesday night.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Woodman Avenue at the intersection of Moorpark Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An investigation revealed a driver in a Maserati was traveling northbound on Woodman Avenue when he struck the elderly man and his dog.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the man to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The dog died at the scene, officials said.

Following the crash, the driver kept traveling north without stopping but eventually abandoned the damaged luxury vehicle in the surrounding neighborhood, where it was later recovered by police.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the 80-year-old victim.

While the vehicle is in police custody, the identity and description of the driver remain unknown, and it is unclear if the vehicle had been reported stolen prior to the crash.

What's next:

The Maserati is being processed for DNA and fingerprint evidence to help identify the person behind the wheel at the time of the collision.

Police are also canvassing the area for doorbell camera footage or business surveillance that may have captured the driver fleeing the abandoned vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is urged to contact the LAPD Valley Traffic Division.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through LA Regional Crime Stoppers.