Burglary crew arrested in Compton following armed home invasion in Sherman Oaks

A burglary crew responsible for a violent armed robbery in Sherman Oaks were arrested by police after being tracked to Compton.

LAPD officers responded to a burglary in progress around 9:10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 15000 block of Greenleaf St. in Sherman Oaks.

Police say a nanny was home alone and held at gunpoint by the masked men who ransacked the home.

The suspects forced her into the master bedroom where they stole over $200,000 in jewelry and designer purses.

When police arrived, the suspects were gone, but detectives were already tracking them and said this crew is possibly linked to other burglaries and break-ins in the San Fernando Valley.

Police tracked the suspects, who drove away on the 405 Freeway to Compton, where undercover LAPD officers, with assistance from an LAPD helicopter, followed them to a home in the area of 152nd Street and Maie Avenue.

Police said they caught the suspects unloading the property they just stole. The suspects fled when police arrived on scene but all four were located and arrested.

