Redondo Beach PD warning of fake QR codes found on parking meters

Police in Redondo Beach are warning the public about fake QR payment codes found on parking meters.

The fake codes were found on approximately 150 parking meters along Esplanade and in the Riviera Village area.

Police say the fake codes take you to a website called poybyphone instead of paybyphone. Once on the fake website, people were directed to input their location and payment information.

Credit: Redondo Beach Police Department

The city of Redondo Beach contracts with two companies for parking fee payments… ParkMobile and PayByPhone.

The city has removed all the fraudulent QR codes.

If you believe you've been a victim of this scam, you are urged to contact the Redondo Beach Police Department at 310-379-2477 extension 3652.