Fashion Island: Armed robbery ends in shots fired, attempted Ferrari carjacking

Southern California authorities were investigating an armed robbery and attempted carjacking at the Fashion Island shopping mall in Newport Beach.

Officers with the Newport Beach Police Department responded to a robbery call involving two victims with shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said two men were near their vehicles in the parking lot and were approached by three suspects wearing ski masks. One of the victims in a white Rolls-Royce SUV was robbed of jewelry and his wallet at gunpoint.

The second victim in a yellow Ferrari sped off from the parking lot after an attempted carjacking by the suspects. Police said as the man was driving away shots were fired, narrowly missing the driver but striking the Ferrari.

Authorities believe the three masked suspects fled the scene in a getaway vehicle described as a blue Kia sedan.

In July, a 68-year-old New Zealand woman was killed during a botched robbery attempt at Fashion Island Mall before three suspects were later arrested and charged with murder.

No one was seriously injured during Monday night’s reported robbery. Newport Beach Police continue to investigate the incident with no suspects taken into custody.



