Military drills bring explosive sounds to Pasadena

Overnight military training in Pasadena brought loud booms resembling the sights and sounds of a possible war zone.

The U.S. military conducted the training in the early hours of Thursday, June 4.

The trainings are also expected to take place in Long Beach and are expected to continue through Friday, June 5, according to a report from the City News Service.

FOX 11's crew at the scene reports Pasadena city leaders were given short notice that the U.S. military was going to conduct the training, and federal officials were allegedly deliberate in not giving a longer heads up due to concerns about residents knowing too soon in advance.