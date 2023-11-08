Sheriff Robert Luna responds to 4 suicides in 2 days within LASD community

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Sheriff Robert Luna issued a lengthy statement after four people in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department community died by suicide within a span of two days.

"Our profession has become even more challenging throughout the years, and we are all human with emotions and struggles that don’t disappear when you take off your duty belt or leave work. I recognize the increased workload and long hours can take a toll on you and amplify challenges. I have the deepest concern for your well-being, and I’m committed to developing a healthier plan to reduce work stress factors to support our employees," Sheriff Luna said in part in a statement that was sent to personnel with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The struggles faced by first responders are multifaceted and include trauma on the job, a lack of public support, family and financial troubles, job-related injuries, feelings of abandonment after injuries, insufficient financial compensation, and a lack of support from superiors. Additionally, issues like forced medical retirement and the resulting loss of identity after retirement weigh heavily on the minds of first responders.

Following the tragic events, Luna is encouraging LASD employees to check in on one another.

" During trying times like these it’s important for personnel regardless of rank or position to check on the well-being of colleagues and friends. A simple conversation, a listening ear, or a kind gesture can make an indelible difference in someone's life. Please make a collective effort to care for each other during these challenging times."

In the statement, he addresses how some may be hesitant to reach out for help.

"We are aware some employees may be concerned about reaching out for help. I want to reiterate all conversations between department members and PSB are confidential. PSB is focused on supporting employees to ensure they get the assistance needed to navigate whatever challenges they are facing. Your mental health is a personal matter, and your right to keep it private is respected. If you have any concerns about confidentiality or any questions about seeking support from a licensed psychologist in the department, please don't hesitate to reach out to PSB and ask questions," he wrote.

Sheriff Luna ended the statement by thanking the department's employees.

"I can’t thank you enough for your continued dedication to the department and to the communities we serve, but more importantly thank you for your commitment to your partners, colleagues and fellow LASD family members as you support each other during not just the difficult days, but on a continued basis," Luna concluded.

The suicides within the department serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the mental health and well-being of first responders.