4 suicides in 2 days: Disturbing reality of mental health struggles among first responders

Four suicides in a span of just two days have sent shockwaves throughout the Los Angeles County law enforcement community and the families affected.

These suicides involved former and current employees of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, shedding light on the pressing issue of mental health within the first responder community.

For Laura Linder, the founder of the nonprofit organization Exclusively First Responders, this grim reality hit close to home when her son-in-law, Kyle Sword, a deputy with the LA County Sheriff's Department, suddenly expressed a desire to end his life.

"These families probably had no idea because we didn't see it coming with Kyle... just all of a sudden one day... what do you mean he wants to kill himself," Linder expressed, highlighting the often-hidden struggles faced by first responders.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Laura Linder has been a tireless advocate for the mental health and well-being of first responders. Her experience with Kyle Sword's situation opened her eyes to the harsh reality within law enforcement.

"They talk about that whole brotherhood, but when there's one weak link, they push it out, they turn their backs, they're just gone," she said.

Kyle Sword's wife, Michaela Sword, shared her experience during her husband's crisis.

"He told me that he was ready to die. I didn't know any resources, and as a wife, I feel like that should be very known to family members so when you see the loved one is spiraling, you know who to reach out to," Michaela said.

Michaela was faced with the dilemma of trying to find help for her husband while also fearing the potential consequences for his career and their family.

Tragically, seeking help proved to be a challenge for Kyle Sword. Instead of support, he faced isolation within the department, ultimately leading to his departure.

This lack of assistance for struggling first responders is not an isolated case. Retired Santa Monica Police officer Cristina Coria, who has faced her own share of trauma during her career.

"There are so many officers I know that have talked about committing suicide that I never thought in a million years would think about it or talk about it," she said.

The struggles faced by first responders are multifaceted and include trauma on the job, a lack of public support, family and financial troubles, job-related injuries, feelings of abandonment after injuries, insufficient financial compensation, and a lack of support from superiors. Additionally, issues like forced medical retirement and the resulting loss of identity after retirement weigh heavily on the minds of first responders.

Laura Linder emphasized the daily challenges faced by these dedicated individuals, saying, "What they see on a daily basis, we cannot even imagine, and we can't unsee what they see."

Cristina Coria echoed the sentiment, expressing her sadness that these officers didn't receive the help they needed and deserved.

The suicides within the LA County Sheriff's Department serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the mental health and well-being of first responders. Linder, Exclusively First Responders, and advocates like them are working tirelessly to ensure that no first responder has to face these challenges alone.

It is essential to provide the support and resources necessary to protect those who dedicate their lives to protecting the community.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department issued the following statement:

The Sheriff’s Department is beyond saddened to learn of the deaths involving four LASD employees, one retired and three current members of the department. The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau is investigating all four deaths. On Monday, November 6th at approximately 10:30 a.m. Homicide Bureau responded to a death in Valencia. Later in the afternoon detectives responded to a death at 12:53 p.m. in Lancaster and later in the evening at 5:40 p.m. in Stevensen Ranch. On Tuesday, November 7th at approximately 7:30 a.m. homicide detectives responded to another death of a current employee to a local hospital in the city of Pomona.

Out of respect for their grieving families, we will not be disclosing the names of the employees at this time. Homicide detectives and the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner will continue to investigate each incident independently.

Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with the families and friends of each of these individuals. The department Psychological Services Bureau (PSB) and the Injury and Health Support Unit (IHSU) continues to comfort and provide resources to the families during this tragic time. The department offers free, confidential counseling through our Psychological Services Bureau who are available 24/7 to provide help and guidance to personnel and their families during challenging times. Additionally, the department has a Peer Support Program that members can use for additional assistance.

"Our LASD family has experienced a significant amount of loss and tragedies this year," said Sheriff Robert Luna. "We are stunned to learn of these deaths, and it has sent shockwaves of emotions throughout the department as we try and cope with the loss of not just one, but four beloved active and retired members of our department family. During trying times like these it’s important for personnel regardless of rank or position to check on the well-being of other colleagues and friends. I have the deepest concern for our employee’s well-being, and we are urgently exploring avenues to reduce work stress factors to support our employees work and personal lives."