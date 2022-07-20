Expand / Collapse search

Shelters, rescues waiving adoption fees at LA County locations

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 10:59PM
Pets and Animals
Shelters waiving adoption fees at LA County locations

Best Friends Animal Society is calling on loving families to consider adopting. The nonprofit has teamed up with shelters in Los Angeles County to host an adoption weekend – where adoption fees will be waived – from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24.

Below are the shelters participating in the special:

  • NKLA Pet Adoption Center, 1845 Pontius Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 9002; Noon to 4 p.m.
  • Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills, 15321 South Brand Boulevard, Mission Hills, CA 91345; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PHOTO: Bestfriends.org

PHOTO: Bestfriends.org

Other shelters are offering lower fees or are planning to offer specials:

  • Los Angeles Animal Services: TBD
  • Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control: Cat adoption fees will be reduced to $10 and dog adoption fees will be reduced to $50. Fees include adoption, spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
  • Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA: Adoption fees for all cats and dogs age six months and older will be reduced to $50.
  • Southeast Area Animal Control Authority: Adoption fees for dogs will be reduced to as low as $25 and cat fees will be reduced to as low as $20.