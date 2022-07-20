Shelters, rescues waiving adoption fees at LA County locations
LOS ANGELES - Best Friends Animal Society is calling on loving families to consider adopting.
The nonprofit has teamed up with shelters in Los Angeles County to host an adoption weekend – where adoption fees will be waived – from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24.
Below are the shelters participating in the special:
- NKLA Pet Adoption Center, 1845 Pontius Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 9002; Noon to 4 p.m.
- Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills, 15321 South Brand Boulevard, Mission Hills, CA 91345; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PHOTO: Bestfriends.org
Other shelters are offering lower fees or are planning to offer specials:
- Los Angeles Animal Services: TBD
- Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control: Cat adoption fees will be reduced to $10 and dog adoption fees will be reduced to $50. Fees include adoption, spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
- Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA: Adoption fees for all cats and dogs age six months and older will be reduced to $50.
- Southeast Area Animal Control Authority: Adoption fees for dogs will be reduced to as low as $25 and cat fees will be reduced to as low as $20.