Shelters, rescues waiving adoption fees at LA County locations

Best Friends Animal Society is calling on loving families to consider adopting.

The nonprofit has teamed up with shelters in Los Angeles County to host an adoption weekend – where adoption fees will be waived – from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24.

Below are the shelters participating in the special:

NKLA Pet Adoption Center , 1845 Pontius Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 9002; Noon to 4 p.m.

Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills, 15321 South Brand Boulevard, Mission Hills, CA 91345; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Bestfriends.org

Other shelters are offering lower fees or are planning to offer specials: