'She is in her country': Seal Beach family responds to person who sent threatening letter to newly widowed mom

We interviewed Claudia Choi at her home in Echo Park Tuesday, her faithful puppy at her side. It’s been a very difficult time for the Choi Family.

The patriarch of the family, 83-year-old Byong Choi died in February.

On the day of his funeral, a hate-filled letter was anonymously mailed to his widow, 82-year-old Yong, who lives in the retirement community of Leisure World in Seal Beach. On Monday, the family was reading through condolence mail, when they discovered it.

The sender seemed to delight in the passing of Byong. The handwritten letter included insults like, "Now that Byong is gone — makes it one less Asian to put up with in Leisure World."

The letter went on to threaten, "Watch out. Pack your bags and go back to your country where you belong."

As Claudia read aloud the letter to FOX 11, she paused and said forcefully, "She is in her country."

Claudia Choi expressed frustration and anger at the recent spate of attacks on Asian Americans in the U.S. She felt compelled to speak up on behalf of her parents.

She asked, "How can you do this to a more defenseless person than an 82-year-old widow?"

The Seal Beach Police Department is asking questions too. They are poring over the letter for clues, including DNA analysis. The letter and its contents now under investigation as a possible hate crime.

