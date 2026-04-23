Pickup truck leads police chase near East San Gabriel

A suspect is in custody – but not before leading a police chase across the San Gabriel Valley and then crashing the car into a tree and a parked car.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect, inside a white pickup truck, led the California Highway Patrol on a chase on Thursday, April 23.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of East San Gabriel before eventually crashing the truck and then ditching the vehicle. As the suspect tried to hop over fences to avoid arrest, a cop pulled them down from one of the residential fences and then placed the suspect in handcuffs.

Officials did not specify which robbery case the suspect may be connected to.