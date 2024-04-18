Sexual assault suspect wounded in LAPD shooting in Torrance

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

TORRANCE, Calif. – A suspect was recovering at a local hospital after investigators said he was shot and wounded by police gunfire after allegedly shooting at officers.

Officials said the shooting unfolded as Los Angeles Police Department officers were serving a search warrant connected to a sexual assault suspect.

Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, an officer called for help on the radio while at a home on Reynolds Drive, near Torrance Boulevard and Anza Avenue. Authorities said the LAPD’s Gang and Narcotics Division was assisting the department’s Juvenile Division with the arrest of a sexual assault suspect. As officers approached the home, shots were fired at police, and gunfire was exchanged between the officers and the suspect.

The suspect, identified only as a 44-year-old man, was struck by police gunfire. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities did not release details about the sexual assault investigation.

The shooting investigation is active and ongoing.