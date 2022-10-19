Several hurt in 3-car wreck in Sunland

article

Up to seven people were being looked at for possible injuries after they were all involved in a 3-car wreck in the Sunland area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 10500 block of Sunland Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. LAFD said not all seven people who were looked at by paramedics needed to be taken to the hospital.

Officials did not specify the severity of their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.