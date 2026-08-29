Caretaker found sane and guilty in Diamond Bar assisted living murders

The Brief Jianchun Li was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder for killing elderly residents Monica Moon Lee and Hee Sook Park at a Diamond Bar care facility in June 2023. A Los Angeles County jury rejected his not guilty by reason of insanity defense, rendering him legally sane at the time of the attacks and facing life in prison without parole. Li’s formal sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 3 in Pomona following the conclusion of the trial's sanity phase.



A Los Angeles County jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the brutal 2023 killings of two elderly residents entrusted to his care at an assisted living facility in Diamond Bar.

What we know:

On June 24, 2023, Jianchun Li, 44, was working as an overnight caretaker at Happy Homes Care, a residential care facility for elderly women located at 23801 Sapphire Canyon Road.

Shortly before 7 a.m., officials said Li ushered Monica Moon Lee, 75, who used a walker, into a bathroom, placed a plastic bag over her head, wrapped electrical tape around her neck, and strangled her, officials said.

Thirty minutes later, Li took Hee Sook Park, 83, to the same bathroom and murdered her using the exact same method, officials said.

Responding firefighters attempted lifesaving measures on both women, but both died at the scene.

On Aug. 20, 2026, a Los Angeles County jury convicted Li of two counts of first-degree murder and found the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders to be true.

One week later, on Aug. 27, the same jury delivered its verdict for the trial's sanity phase, rejecting Li's defense of not guilty by reason of insanity and upholding his full legal culpability.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman released a statement highlighting the severity of the crimes and praising the legal team that secured the conviction.

"Three years ago, Monica Moon Lee and Hee Sook Park’s lives were brutally taken by Jianchun Li, the very person expected to keep them safe. I thank the jury for holding Li responsible and finding him sane when he made the decision to kill two vulnerable women who were entrusted to his care," District Attorney Hochman said.

"We hope this verdict brings a measure of closure to the victims’ loved ones and the Diamond Bar community. Justice was served and Li will be held fully accountable for his horrific and senseless crimes."

Hochman added that the conviction serves as a testament to the dedicated effort required to safeguard older adults in the region.

"Li’s conviction is a testament to the tremendous work the prosecutors in our Elder Abuse Section do every day to fight for elders and dependent adults, who are among our community’s most vulnerable victims," Hochman said. "I thank Deputy District Attorneys Michael Matoba and Stephanie Chavez for their tireless dedication and commitment to obtaining justice for these victims and their families."

What's next:

Jianchun Li faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His formal sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3.

What you can do:

Community members who suspect physical abuse, emotional abuse, or neglect involving senior citizens or dependent adults are encouraged to take immediate action.

To report elder abuse, contact your local law enforcement agency or call the Los Angeles County Elder Abuse Hotline directly at 1-877-4R SENIORS (1-877-477-3646).