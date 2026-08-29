Lineage Logistics finishes bulk waste removal at Boyle Heights warehouse

The Brief Lineage Logistics finished removing bulk rotting food from its burned-out Boyle Heights cold storage warehouse nearly two-and-a-half months after a major fire. The completion of this major phase triggers a mandatory seven-day clock for the company to complete all final site cleanup activities. Los Angeles city officials are weighing stiff penalties, including increasing noncompliance fines up to $1 million and withholding reconstruction permits after missed deadlines.



Efforts to clean up a destroyed cold storage warehouse in Boyle Heights reached a major turning point on Saturday after crews finished clearing out massive amounts of decaying food waste left behind by a devastating fire.

The milestone brings relief to a community impacted by weeks of hazardous environmental conditions while setting off a strict timeline for final remediation and raising the stakes for pending municipal oversight.

What we know:

Fire officials first responded to a blaze on the roof of the facility located on 1400 S. Los Palos St. on June 17. The warehouse held more than 85 million pounds of stored food at the time of the incident.

In the weeks following the multi-day fire, the remaining inventory decayed, generating persistent foul odors throughout surrounding neighborhoods and drawing rodent infestations.

South Coast Air Quality Management District enforcement officers verified on site Saturday that all bulk food waste had been removed.

This milestone officially initiates a mandatory seven-day window for Lineage Logistics to finish remaining remediation tasks on the property.

What we don't know:

Regulators have not detailed the exact operational steps required during the final seven-day cleanup window.

It's unclear when Los Angeles City Council will vote on proposed measures to ban rebuild permits or enforce heightened financial penalties against the facility owners.

Timeline:

The initial fire broke out on the building's roof on June 17 and burned across multiple days.

Over the subsequent two months, rotting food triggered widespread odor and pest complaints across Boyle Heights. Earlier this week, the Los Angeles City Council passed five separate motions authorizing city departments to address the ongoing neighborhood impact after Lineage missed key waste removal deadlines.

On Friday, the Planning and Land Use Management Committee formally recommended withholding reconstruction permits and raising fine limits.

South Coast AQMD confirmed the completion of bulk waste extraction on Saturday, starting the final seven-day clock.

What they're saying:

Regulators confirmed the progress in an official update.

"Today, South Coast AQMD's enforcement team was on site at Lineage Logistics in Boyle Heights and confirmed that Lineage has completed removal of the bulk food waste, marking the completion of a major phase of cleanup following weeks of persistent odors impacting surrounding communities," the South Coast Air Quality Management District said in a statement Saturday.

"With all bulk food waste removed, the 7-day clock has started for Lineage to complete final clean-up activities," the SCAQMD added.

Lineage Logistics previously addressed the scale of the operation, stating, "No cleanup of this scale and speed has been executed before, and we have dedicated every available resource to this effort, expecting to spend over $100M on our total cleanup."

The company further pledged, "... We are not holding back and will not stop until the job is done. Every worker, contractor, and dollar committed to this site remains fully deployed until this job is finished — completely, correctly, and to the standard this community deserves."

What's next:

Lineage Logistics must execute its final site cleanup obligations within seven days under regulatory supervision.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles City Council is slated to consider committee recommendations regarding rebuilding bans and potential violation fines reaching up to $1 million.