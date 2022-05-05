Expand / Collapse search

'Self-described incel' accused of harassing women outside OC bars; wanted for hate crimes

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:33PM
Costa Mesa
COSTA MESA, Calif. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of harassing women outside Costa Mesa bars.

According to the Costa Mesa Police Department, Johnny Young is a "self-described incel" and is wanted for attacking several people after he allegedly confronted a group of women using vulgar and explicit language.

Costa Mesa PD said Young is wanted in connection to several hate crimes. Officials did not specify if people were hurt in the alleged attacks.

Young is known to drive a Chevrolet cargo van with a green stripe, Costa Mesa PD said.

Police in Costa Mesa are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted in connection to multiple hate crime cases.

Anyone with information on Young or have a history with him is asked to call 714-754-4908.